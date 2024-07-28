Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.53 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Analysts expect that Sensient Technologies will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 600 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $45,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock valued at $153,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sensient Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,211,000 after purchasing an additional 27,967 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 170.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.