Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.770-2.870 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on SXT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sensient Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Sensient Technologies stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.64. 303,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Sensient Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.29 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $403.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at $297,863.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven B. Morris sold 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $29,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,037 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.75, for a total value of $78,552.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,766.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,037 shares of company stock worth $153,245. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

