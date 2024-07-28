Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SFOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 480,300 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the June 30th total of 594,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,803.0 days.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SFOSF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

About Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group)

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. It operates in five segments: Pharmaceutical Manufacturing, Medical Devices and Medical Diagnosis, Healthcare Service, Pharmaceutical Distribution and Retail, Other Business segments.

