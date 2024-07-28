Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 29,251 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $16,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 217.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Shell by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Shell by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Argus upped their target price on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. 2,821,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,886,992. The stock has a market cap of $227.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.03 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 5.83%. On average, analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

