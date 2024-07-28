Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Judges Scientific (LON:JDG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Judges Scientific Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 9,660 ($124.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £641.42 million, a PE ratio of 6,708.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £106.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of £105.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06. Judges Scientific has a 12-month low of GBX 7,300 ($94.41) and a 12-month high of £122.50 ($158.43).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of £106.11 ($137.23), for a total transaction of £116,721 ($150,958.35). Insiders acquired a total of 5 shares of company stock valued at $54,700 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

