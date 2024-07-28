Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Increases By 96.0%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.

Get 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin alerts:

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 86,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.