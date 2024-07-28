Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Increases By 96.0%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 96.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ BCOW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.50.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter.
1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.
