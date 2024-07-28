Short Interest in Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Declines By 44.9%

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decrease of 44.9% from the June 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Accor Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of ACCYY opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. Accor has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $9.40.
Accor Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Accor
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.