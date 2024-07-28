Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Drops By 35.8%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,666,700 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the June 30th total of 2,595,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.4 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS APYRF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,891. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.80. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

