Short Interest in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Declines By 53.5%

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the June 30th total of 909,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

American Well Stock Performance

Shares of AMWL traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $8.84. 83,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,882. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. American Well has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $49.40.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($5.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $59.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 137.32% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -15.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Well

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in American Well by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 107,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,655 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Well by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,062,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMWL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About American Well

American Well Corporation, an enterprise platform and software company, delivers digitally enabling hybrid care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Converge, a cloud-based platform that enables health providers, payers, and innovators to provide in-person, virtual and automated care; and delivers virtual primary care, post-discharge follow-up, chronic condition management, virtual nursing, e-sitting, on-demand and scheduled virtual visits, specialty consults, automated care, and behavioral health, as well as specialty care programs, including dermatology, musculoskeletal care, second opinion, and cardiometabolic care to patients and members.

