Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Expands By 140.3%

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,100 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the June 30th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.3 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.93. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $118.16 and a 1-year high of $162.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 343.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

About AstraZeneca

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC ( OTCMKTS:AZNCF Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.