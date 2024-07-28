Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Declines By 27.3%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,977,100 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the June 30th total of 9,597,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 34.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Monday, April 8th.
Athabasca Oil Price Performance
Athabasca Oil Company Profile
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
