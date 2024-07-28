Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Decreases By 56.1%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 979,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises ( NYSE:BW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

