Short Interest in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Decreases By 56.1%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decline of 56.1% from the June 30th total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 662.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 39,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. 979,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,164,365. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $6.09.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
