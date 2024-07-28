Short Interest in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Increases By 32.5%

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.22.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $16.27 on Friday, hitting $211.17. 2,256,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,124. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of -0.04. Biogen has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $278.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.29.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

