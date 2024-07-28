Short Interest in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Decreases By 23.5%

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 481,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.56.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michael J. Inserra acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.20 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 39.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $6,938,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 342.1% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 21,716 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the first quarter valued at about $2,278,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 326,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,378. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

