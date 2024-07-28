Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Declines By 56.2%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,000 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the June 30th total of 338,200 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 300,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CHNR stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,769. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

