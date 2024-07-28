Short Interest in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expands By 23.3%

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 915,700 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the June 30th total of 742,800 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLPR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clipper Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLPR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. 103,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,485. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $64.00 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -108.57%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Further Reading

