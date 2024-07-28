Short Interest in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Increases By 26.1%

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 26.1% from the June 30th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 422,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $250,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,565,943.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 21,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $804,056.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 154,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,737,601.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,664 shares of company stock worth $1,616,411 over the last 90 days. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 7,011.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Criteo by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Criteo by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Criteo from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Criteo from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Criteo from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of CRTO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.07. The company had a trading volume of 391,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,167. Criteo has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $253.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

