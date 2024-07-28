Short Interest in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Expands By 106.8%

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the June 30th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.60. 100,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.64.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0513 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

