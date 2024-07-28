Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Increases By 92.1%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EUBG remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.