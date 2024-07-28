Short Interest in Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Increases By 92.1%

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 92.1% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.2 days.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:EUBG remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.33. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.42.
About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group
