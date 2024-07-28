Short Interest in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA) Increases By 53.6%

ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 53.6% from the June 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESHA remained flat at $10.49 during trading hours on Friday. 243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,249. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38. ESH Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESH Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESH Acquisition by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 168,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.