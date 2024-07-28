Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN) Grows By 25.0%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

NASDAQ FTAIN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.21.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.