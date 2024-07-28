Short Interest in Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Decreases By 55.2%

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 55.2% from the June 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CTEC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.34. The company had a trading volume of 17,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,429. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
