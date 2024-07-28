Short Interest in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Rises By 120.0%

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ HBANM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,464. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.17.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.3563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.