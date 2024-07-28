Short Interest in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expands By 28.5%

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,600 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the June 30th total of 652,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Money Express from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Money Express by 86.8% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 76,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 35,765 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Money Express by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in International Money Express by 6.0% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in International Money Express by 64.0% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $701.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. International Money Express has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $150.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.60 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Money Express will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

International Money Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

