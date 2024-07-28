Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Expands By 105.0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 105.0% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 21,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.29. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

