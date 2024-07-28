Short Interest in Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Increases By 30.5%

Nexxen International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TTTPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the June 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.4 days.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TTTPF traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 424 shares, compared to its average volume of 937. Nexxen International has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

