Short Interest in SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Decreases By 26.2%

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SAI.TECH Global Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,683. SAI.TECH Global has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company sells crypto assets mining machines to end customers, as well as provides a suite of specialized services, including purchase of mining machines, hosting service, and mining pool services to crypto asset mining customers.

