Short Interest in Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Grows By 82.1%

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 82.1% from the June 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Sanlam Stock Up 1.8 %
SLLDY stock traded up C$0.16 on Friday, hitting C$8.81. 8,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,725. Sanlam has a 12-month low of C$6.60 and a 12-month high of C$9.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.86.
Sanlam Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sanlam
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Sanlam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanlam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.