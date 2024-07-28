Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Decreases By 48.0%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,200 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 1,706,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Skyworth Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Friday. Skyworth Group has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.
Skyworth Group Company Profile
