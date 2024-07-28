Short Interest in Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) Decreases By 48.0%

Skyworth Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 888,200 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the June 30th total of 1,706,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skyworth Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDHF remained flat at $0.41 during trading on Friday. Skyworth Group has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.38.

Get Skyworth Group alerts:

Skyworth Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, trades, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Smart Household Appliances Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, tablet computer, and other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; photovoltaic products; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.