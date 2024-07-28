Short Interest in St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Drops By 47.4%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 756,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.2 days.

St. James’s Place Price Performance

STJPF stock remained flat at $7.02 during trading on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

