Short Interest in St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Drops By 47.4%

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,800 shares, a decrease of 47.4% from the June 30th total of 756,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 265.2 days.
St. James’s Place Price Performance
STJPF stock remained flat at $7.02 during trading on Friday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64.
St. James’s Place Company Profile
