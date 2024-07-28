Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Rises By 44.8%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TAT Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

TAT Technologies Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. TAT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $146.05 million, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.89.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $34.09 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TAT Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Stories

