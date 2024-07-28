Short Interest in Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) Expands By 85.8%

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:TPLWF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 85.8% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Temple & Webster Group Price Performance

TPLWF stock remained flat at $7.19 during midday trading on Friday. Temple & Webster Group has a one year low of $7.19 and a one year high of $7.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

About Temple & Webster Group

Temple & Webster Group Ltd engages in the online retail of furniture, homewares, and home improvement products in Australia. The company operates the Temple & Webster online platform, which offers approximately 200,000 products. Temple & Webster Group Ltd was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in St Peters, Australia.

