Short Interest in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Drops By 24.8%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the June 30th total of 1,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 385,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $58,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,508.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, with a total value of $117,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 163,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,541.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.36 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,508.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,504 shares of company stock valued at $303,178. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 426.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.7 %

TCBI opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $72.07.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.02 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

