Short Interest in The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Decreases By 19.0%

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 176,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.58. 81,301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,197. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06. The RMR Group has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.27.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.20 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The RMR Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 2,724.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The RMR Group by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JMP Securities began coverage on The RMR Group in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

Featured Articles

