Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Decreases By 25.8%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

The Sage Group Trading Up 1.3 %

SGPYY traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $55.99. 16,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,499. The Sage Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.90.

The Sage Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.3001 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

