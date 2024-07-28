Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Increases By 150.0%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Trading Up 1.8 %
Toyo Suisan Kaisha stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.30. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.36.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
