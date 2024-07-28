Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Increases By 32.6%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the June 30th total of 957,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRVI opened at $3.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Trevi Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on TRVI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trevi Therapeutics news, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $71,605.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,075.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 53,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.55, for a total transaction of $136,088.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,804.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 25,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $71,605.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at $610,075.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,333 shares of company stock valued at $232,454. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 49,884 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 465,561 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Propel Bio Management LLC bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $897,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

