Short Interest in UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Decreases By 31.3%

UBE Co. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.0 days.
UBE Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UBEOF remained flat at $17.46 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. UBE has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $19.24.
UBE Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than UBE
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for UBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.