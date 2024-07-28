Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Drops By 21.5%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 137,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VWDRY stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $10.62.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

