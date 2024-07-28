SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Update

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 366,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of SI-BONE

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,956 shares of company stock worth $172,555 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SI-BONE by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,286,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,217 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 102,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,150,000 after buying an additional 211,209 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $2,628,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,453,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,610 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 416,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.76 and a quick ratio of 8.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. The company has a market capitalization of $665.95 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.20. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $37.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SI-BONE

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Recommended Stories

