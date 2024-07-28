Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Update

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Siegfried Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SGFEF remained flat at $965.00 on Friday. Siegfried has a 52-week low of $965.00 and a 52-week high of $965.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $955.99.

About Siegfried

Siegfried Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and finished dosage forms to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical and analytical development, process and analytical transfer, commercial manufacturing and packaging, and scale-up and clinical trial material production services.

