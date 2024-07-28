Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Update

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Siegfried Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SGFEF remained flat at $965.00 on Friday. Siegfried has a 52-week low of $965.00 and a 52-week high of $965.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $971.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $955.99.
About Siegfried
