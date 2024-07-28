Silicon Laboratories’ (SLAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $150.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLAB

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $120.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $154.91.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.18 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 36.53% and a negative return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $63,000.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.