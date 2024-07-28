Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Short Interest Up 30.6% in July

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the June 30th total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Silo Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SILO traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.32. 1,960,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,505,898. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.65. Silo Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Get Silo Pharma alerts:

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 4,992.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.