SingularityNET Price Hits $0.54 on Exchanges (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $659.07 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,070.25 or 0.99999833 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00072504 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

