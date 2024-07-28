SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY) Short Interest Update

SITC International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SITIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

SITC International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SITIY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.15. 2,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. SITC International has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $28.82.

SITC International Company Profile

SITC International Holdings Company Limited, a shipping logistics company, engages in the provision of integrated transportation and logistics solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Container Shipping and Logistics; and Dry Bulk and Others.

