SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Up 24.0% in July

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

SKGR remained flat at $11.18 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 893 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,590. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07. SK Growth Opportunities has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKGR. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $553,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth $1,867,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

