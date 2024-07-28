Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Free Report) by 61.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,050,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.44% of Skeena Resources worth $6,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SKE. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Skeena Resources by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,337,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 555,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,621,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 54.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 138,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skeena Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 561,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Skeena Resources in the first quarter valued at $155,000. 45.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skeena Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:SKE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,270. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $666.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Analysts anticipate that Skeena Resources Limited will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skeena Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and nine mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 4,724 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims comprising 7,666 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

