Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Down 19.8% in July

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRY traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.42. 21,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,437. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Get Snam alerts:

About Snam

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Snam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.