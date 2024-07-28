Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA) Short Interest Up 98.8% in July

Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the June 30th total of 24,900 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Society Pass stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,331. Society Pass has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $3.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Society Pass had a negative net margin of 196.58% and a negative return on equity of 202.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Society Pass will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Society Pass in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Society Pass Incorporated acquires and operates fintech and e-commerce platforms and mobile applications for consumers and merchants in Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, the United States, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Thailand. It operates through Online Grocery and Food and Groceries Deliveries, Digital marketing, Online ticketing and reservation, Telecommunications Reseller, e-Commerce, and Merchant Point of Sale segments.

