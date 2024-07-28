Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

SHCO stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.66.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $263.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 24,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $132,790.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,203,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,480 shares of company stock worth $518,265. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in Soho House & Co Inc. by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 407,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. during the first quarter worth $79,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

